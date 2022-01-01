Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

61 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 90 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~86%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1400:1 -
sRGB color space 97.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.9% -
Response time 2 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 617 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
3. Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. MSI GE66 Raider vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
6. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
7. Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
9. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский