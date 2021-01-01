Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.3 vs 142.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~72.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 200 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

