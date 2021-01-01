Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
From $1035
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 80 against 67 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.8 vs 129.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 / 100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1241
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7280
4480
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1215
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8930
6908
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|70 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
