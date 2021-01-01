Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Alienware m15 R6 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R6

73 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
67 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R6
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R6 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.3 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Alienware m15 R6

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~69.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time 2 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 5120 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +172%
14.4 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R6
5.299 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Blade Pro 17 (2021)
3. Alienware m15 R6 vs Alienware m17 R4
4. Alienware m15 R6 vs ROG Strix G15 G513
5. Alienware m15 R6 vs Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
6. Alienware m15 R6 vs MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Alienware m15 R6 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R6 and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский