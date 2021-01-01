Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or G5 15 5510 – what's better?

72 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
56 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5510
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
Dell G5 15 5510
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Dell G5 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 193-263% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.3 vs 151 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
G5 15 5510

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~68.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 2 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 5120 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +351%
14.4 TFLOPS
G5 15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

