74 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 5120 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +410%
14.4 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5510
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

0 (0%)
0 (0%)
