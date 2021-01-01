Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Latitude 5520 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell Latitude 5520

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
Dell Latitude 5520
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Dell Latitude 5520
From $1049
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Dell Latitude 5520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 256-350% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 80 against 42 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Latitude 5520

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 2 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2220 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 896
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

