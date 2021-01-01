Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell Latitude 5520
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Dell Latitude 5520
From $1049
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 256-350% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 80 against 42 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.14 kg (4.72 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 / 90 / 130 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2220 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
