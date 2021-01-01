Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell Latitude 7520
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Dell Latitude 7520
From $1739
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 568-775% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 80 against 42 watt-hours
- Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Better webcam recording quality
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.14 kg (4.72 lbs)
|1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|229.7 mm (9.04 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|822 cm2 (127.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|700:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|100%
|Response time
|2 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 / 90 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 7520 +3%
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6680
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Latitude 7520 +2%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3569
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|5120
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
