Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

69 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
52 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 646-881% higher FPS
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.3 vs 129.3 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 297 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 207 mm (8.15 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84.7%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1400:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 68% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

