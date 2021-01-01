Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9500

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
Dell XPS 15 9500
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
Dell XPS 15 9500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 234-319% higher FPS
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~89.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time 2 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size - 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
2. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
3. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Dell XPS 15 9500
5. Dell XPS 17 9700 and Dell XPS 15 9500
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Dell XPS 15 9500
7. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский