Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|51.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1400:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|97.1%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.9%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|617 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +38%
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +50%
10606
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +42%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +65%
14751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|70 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|84.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1