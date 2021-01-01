Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or XPS 17 9710 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)

73 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
69 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 128-175% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
XPS 17 9710 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 19 mm (0.75 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~90.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 0 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 5120 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +233%
14.4 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

