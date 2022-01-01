Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

61 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 97 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~90.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1400:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 97.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.9% -
Response time 2 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 617 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
