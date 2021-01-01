Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~75.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

