Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.14 kg (4.72 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|250 mm (9.84 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~75.4%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Max. brightness
300 nits
420 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8971
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4866
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS
12.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
