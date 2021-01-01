Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1740 grams less (around 3.84 lbs)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 300 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (129.3 vs 179.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
- Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
- Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|3.75 kg (8.27 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|293 mm (11.54 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|38 mm (1.5 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~71.1%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1809
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10200
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13977
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|70 W
|165 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|1420 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|1790 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|21.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
10.7 TFLOPS
21.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.1
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|2.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
