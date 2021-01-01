Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)

70 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i9 11980HK
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1740 grams less (around 3.84 lbs)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 300 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (129.3 vs 179.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 3.75 kg (8.27 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 396 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 293 mm (11.54 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 38 mm (1.5 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~71.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1400:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 68% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W 165 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1420 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1790 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.1
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9500 vs Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
2. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
3. Alienware x17 R1 vs Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
4. ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition vs Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
5. TUF Gaming A17 FA706 vs Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
6. Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) vs Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский