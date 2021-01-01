Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ENVY 13 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs HP ENVY 13

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
HP ENVY 13
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and HP ENVY 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.4 vs 129.3 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~81.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 5120 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +410%
14.4 TFLOPS
ENVY 13
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

