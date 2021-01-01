Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.14 kg (4.72 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
1072
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6326
5365
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
490
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3562
2582
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|10 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1