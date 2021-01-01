Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
From $1050
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.3 vs 142 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|369.2 mm (14.54 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~78%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +22%
1520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7280
6738
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +40%
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9315
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|70 W
|100-115 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|1702 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
