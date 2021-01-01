Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Pavilion 15 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs HP Pavilion 15

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
49 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and HP Pavilion 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.7%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 5120 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +410%
14.4 TFLOPS
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

