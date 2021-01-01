Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Spectre x360 15 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs HP Spectre x360 15

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
67 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and HP Spectre x360 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 414-564% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 80 against 72.9 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 90 / 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 5120 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +752%
14.4 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

