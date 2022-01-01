Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Spectre x360 16 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs HP Spectre x360 16

61 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
62 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
HP Spectre x360 16
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and HP Spectre x360 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 83 against 65 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Spectre x360 16

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84.5%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1400:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 97.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.9% 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 617 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +114%
10.7 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 16
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

