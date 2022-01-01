Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 476-650% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.3 vs 138.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 84 against 65 watt-hours
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~85.2%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|51.6 dB
|42.4 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1400:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|97.1%
|94.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.9%
|65.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|63.1%
|Response time
|2 ms
|34 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|617 gramm
|482 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +11%
1361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7063
5911
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +13%
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +11%
9872
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|70 W
|10-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.6 dB
|86 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|14.1 x 9.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
