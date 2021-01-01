Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Legion 5 Pro (16”) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
73 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (129.3 vs 145.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Legion 5 Pro (16”)

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast - 1181:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.3%
Response time 2 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 5120 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 82 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.9 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

