Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
From $1800
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (129.3 vs 145.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 260 mm (10.24 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Blade 17 (2021)
3. Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and XPS 15 9500
4. Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
5. Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and Alienware m15 R3
6. Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский