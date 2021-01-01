Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $902
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
- Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 80 against 45 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.14 kg (4.72 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1108:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|60%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|41.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|40.6%
|Response time
|2 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|355 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1311
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6326
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3562
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|81 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
