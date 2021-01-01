Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

71 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 80 against 45 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~73.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 12.4 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 147 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1400:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 68% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS -
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

