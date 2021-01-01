Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
From $1457
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 362-494% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 80 against 57 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.7 vs 129.3 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|314.5 mm (12.38 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|221 mm (8.7 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|34.3 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1400:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Max. brightness
300 nits
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:53 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|-
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|332 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|70 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
10.7 TFLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80.3 dB
|Microphones
|4
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
