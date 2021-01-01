Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Gram 14 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs LG Gram 14 (2021)

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
LG Gram 14 (2021)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
LG Gram 14 (2021)
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU -
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and LG Gram 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 568-775% higher FPS
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 80 against 72 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (104.5 vs 129.3 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Gram 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 313.4 mm (12.34 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 215.2 mm (8.47 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 5120 640
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

