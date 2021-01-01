Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Gram 17 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs LG Gram 17 (2021)

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
LG Gram 17 (2021)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
GPU -
RAM 16GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and LG Gram 17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 465-634% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (129.3 vs 153.3 square inches)
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Gram 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 5120 768
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of LG Gram 17 (2021) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ask any questions
