Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs LG Gram 17 (2021)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 465-634% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (129.3 vs 153.3 square inches)
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.14 kg (4.72 lbs)
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~84.8%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 17 (2021) +19%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6423
4720
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
502
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3569
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1