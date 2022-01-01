Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 82 against 65 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|13 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|51.6 dB
|34 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|260 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1400:1
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|97.1%
|93%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.9%
|58%
|Response time
|2 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|127 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|617 gramm
|452 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7063
4102
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1215
1183
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8930
4664
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|70 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|1140 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|1335 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1536
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.6 dB
|65.7 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.55 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
