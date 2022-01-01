You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 3240 x 2160 Battery - 65 Wh 80 Wh 82 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 1065G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 82 against 65 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm

13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~77.8% Side bezels 4.8 mm 13 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51.6 dB 34 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 3240 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 260 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3240 x 2160 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1400:1 1600:1 sRGB color space 97.1% 93% Adobe RGB profile 66.9% 58% Response time 2 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) 300 nits Surface Book 3 15 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 80 Wh 82 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 127 W Weigh of AC adapter 617 gramm 452 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q TGP 70 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1140 MHz GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1335 MHz FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +161% 10.7 TFLOPS Surface Book 3 15 4.101 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.6 dB 65.7 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.55 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.