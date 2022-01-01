Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Surface Book 3 15 – what's better?

61 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
Battery 82 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
GPU GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 82 against 65 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Surface Book 3 15

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~77.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 13 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.6 dB 34 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 260 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3240 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1400:1 1600:1
sRGB color space 97.1% 93%
Adobe RGB profile 66.9% 58%
Response time 2 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 127 W
Weigh of AC adapter 617 gramm 452 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1335 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +161%
10.7 TFLOPS
Surface Book 3 15
4.101 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.6 dB 65.7 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.55 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
