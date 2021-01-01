Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Surface Laptop 4 15 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 414-564% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 80 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Surface Laptop 4 15

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 40 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1558:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 62%
Response time 2 ms 45 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 306 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 5120 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78.7 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

