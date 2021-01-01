Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Alpha 15 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs MSI Alpha 15

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
MSI Alpha 15
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and MSI Alpha 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 80 against 65 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Alpha 15

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~75.7%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 160°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 2 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W

Sound

Audio chip - Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1265 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 2304
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 0 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Alpha 15 and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ask any questions
