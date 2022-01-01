Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or GL66 Pulse – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs MSI GL66 Pulse

61 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
MSI GL66 Pulse
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
MSI GL66 Pulse
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53.4 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and MSI GL66 Pulse important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 65 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
GL66 Pulse

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~72.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1400:1 -
sRGB color space 97.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.9% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 150 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 617 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +74%
10.7 TFLOPS
GL66 Pulse
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
2. Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
3. MSI GE66 Raider and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
5. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and MSI GL66 Pulse
6. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and MSI GL66 Pulse
7. MSI GP66 Leopard and GL66 Pulse
8. MSI Katana GF66 and GL66 Pulse

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GL66 Pulse and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский