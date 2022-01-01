Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs MSI Katana GF66
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|51.6 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1400:1
|1137:1
|sRGB color space
|97.1%
|91.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.9%
|66.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.4%
|Response time
|2 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|150 / 180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|617 gramm
|422 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +21%
1476
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7063
6507
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +46%
1771
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +5%
9377
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|70 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.6 dB
|78 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
