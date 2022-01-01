Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Pulse GL66 (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)

61 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
67 out of 100
MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 15% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 260 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Pulse GL66 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 359 x 259 x 23.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~72.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.6 dB 56.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1400:1 1908:1
sRGB color space 97.1% 58.4%
Adobe RGB profile 66.9% 40.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39%
Response time 2 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 617 gramm 745 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.6 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 4 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
