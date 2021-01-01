Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Blade 14 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Blade 14 (2021)

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
75 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU
RAM 16GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Blade 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 80 against 61.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Blade 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 319.7 mm (12.59 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~76.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +17%
14.4 TFLOPS
Blade 14 (2021)
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Razer Blade 14 (2021) and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ask any questions
