Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 70 against 65 watt-hours
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.1 vs 129.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|67 / 96 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11485
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1