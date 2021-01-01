Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

70 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
VS
61 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU Intel Core i7 10750H
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 1682-2294% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 83.6 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 57% sharper screen – 221 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~81.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 3840 192
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones - 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
2. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Pro 15 (2019)
4. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
5. Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) and Pro 15 (2019)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) and Pro 15 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский