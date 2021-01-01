Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 1682-2294% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 83.6 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 57% sharper screen – 221 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6500 RPM
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|87 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5800
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2823
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|-
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|0.6 mm
|Size
|-
|15.4 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
