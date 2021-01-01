Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) – what's better?

Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.3 vs 140.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 76 against 65 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~74%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1179:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 608 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1380 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 7.066 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

