Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

63 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
64 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
From $1070
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 65 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.3 vs 142.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches		 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~73%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 789:1
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.9%
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 77.1 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

