Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
VS
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 10750H
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 158-216% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (98.4 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~85.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 897:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 896
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
2. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
3. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
4. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
5. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
8. ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 vs ZenBook 14 UX435
9. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 vs ZenBook 14 UX435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский