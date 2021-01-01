Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 158-216% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 70 against 65 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (111.4 vs 129.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|719 cm2 (111.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~75.1%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|145°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45.9 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1292:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99.3%
|Response time
|-
|51 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|75.1 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
