Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.3 vs 139 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 92 against 65 watt-hours
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~74.8%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|97%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7519
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
