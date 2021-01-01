Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
VS
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.3 vs 139 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 92 against 65 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
vs
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~74.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

