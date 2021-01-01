Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or Alienware m15 R3 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R3

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
VS
Dell Alienware m15 R3
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
Dell Alienware m15 R3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 10750H
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (129.3 vs 154.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
vs
Alienware m15 R3

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 276 mm (10.87 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~67.5%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 63.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 89.5 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1408
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
2. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
3. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
4. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
5. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Dell Alienware m15 R3
7. Dell Alienware m17 R4 and Dell Alienware m15 R3
8. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Dell Alienware m15 R3
9. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R3 and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский