Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5

70 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
VS
74 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 10750H
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.3 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 86 against 65 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
vs
Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~69.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 5 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 110-125 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1778 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
12 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R5 +13%
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

