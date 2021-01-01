Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or G3 15 3500 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Dell G3 15 3500

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
VS
Dell G3 15 3500
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
Dell G3 15 3500
Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 10750H
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Dell G3 15 3500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 65 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 143.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
vs
G3 15 3500

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 21.4 mm (0.84 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~72.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 57%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) +20%
300 nits
G3 15 3500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip - SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 73.3 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

