Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Dell G7 15 7500
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (129.3 vs 148.2 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|4900 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
