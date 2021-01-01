Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
VS
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 10750H
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 65 against 40 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (112.1 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
vs
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~74.7%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space 100% 50%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 45 / 65 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) -
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9500 or Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
2. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
3. XPS 13 9310 or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
4. Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
5. Inspiron 14 7400 or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский