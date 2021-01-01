Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or Inspiron 15 5505 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 10750H
Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Dell Inspiron 15 5505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 65 against 53 watt-hours
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS -
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) -
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 32 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

