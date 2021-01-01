Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9305
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
From $1699
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 731-997% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 65 against 52 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (93.1 vs 129.3 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|302 mm (11.89 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|3.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1229
1200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6074
2549
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9305 +11%
1341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7466
2436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
